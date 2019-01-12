HEALTH: Put focus on social care

The NHS 10-year plan is encouraging, but the Government must now address social care and its integration with the health service.

We welcome the plan’s focus on helping people get back home more quickly. We also support the focus on preventative public health measures.

But these must now be supported by a similar emphasis on good social care.

Greater integration and a fit-for-purpose social care system would reduce demand for hospital services. Social care allows people to live independently for longer and saves the NHS millions of pounds per year.

We eagerly await the social care Green Paper. After numerous delays by a succession of governments, this is a chance to turn the crisis around and provide clarity and peace of mind for today’s and tomorrow’s older people.

Jane Ashcroft, CBE

Chief Executive

Anchor Hanover