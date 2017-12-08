Health trust welcomes huge intake of nurses

A health organisation has taken on its largest-ever intake of new nurses and midwives.

A total of 70 new nurses and midwives have joined Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s preceptorship programme.

This programme provides expert support to help new recruits make the transition to their roles caring for patients in a hospital or in the community.

Given the recruitment challenges facing the entire NHS, Northumbria Healthcare has been running a series of initiatives to increase the number of nurses joining the trust over the last two years.

This includes developing its staff to become nurses in 18 months as part of a unique programme with Northumbria University, running programmes to enable people who have previously worked as qualified nurses to return to the profession and developing even closer links with its student nurses.

In addition, Northumbria Healthcare has also held a number of recruitment events in Northumberland and North Tyneside and across the country, which has attracted new staff.

Elaine Henderson, director of nursing for delivery at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Like every NHS organisation in the country, we continue to face real recruitment pressures and must always look at innovative ways to attract nurses to our organisation.

“As a trust, we have an unparalleled track record of devising our own tailor-made solutions to fit our needs and bring benefits for our patients and we are delighted that our efforts are bearing fruit.

“However, with many of our nurses due to retire within the next few years, we must continue our efforts in this area to secure our future nursing workforce.”

l For details of any current nursing vacancies at Northumbria, visit www.jobs.nhs.uk