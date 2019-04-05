Hear about Turner’s other work at event in Morpeth

There is an opportunity to find out more about the work of William Turner at a heritage event organised by the Parents, Teachers and Friends of King Edward VI School Association (PTFA).

William Turner was born in Morpeth in 1508 and he was called the Father of English Botany after writing a herbal published between 1551 and 1568.

Speaker Dr Marie Addyman will talk about his other medical writings, including the book of baths and the book of wines, at the Advanced Study Centre, King Edward VI School, Morpeth.

There will also be a tour of the school’s Turner garden and a light lunch.

The event, co-hosted with Friends of William Turner Morpeth and Joseph Cowen Lifelong Learning Centre, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 10.15am to 1.15pm. Limited tickets are free at the Town Hall and via www.eventbrite.co.uk (search KEVI Heritage), although donations towards further garden projects at the school on the door would be welcomed.

For more information, contact KEVI PTFA via sheila.clark@the3rivers.net