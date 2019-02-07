HELPERS: Blessed with kind people

I would like to tell you about a lovely experience I had with the workmen in Manchester Street, Morpeth.

They were the men in high-vis vests helping to direct traffic.

I was walking down Newgate Street from St James’s Church to go to the post office. One worker asked me where I needed to go – oh yes, I was with my guide dog Cyder.

I told them I needed to go to the post office.

“Well”, he said. “You have to cross over the road here to the right and back on after the intersection. May I help you?”

I said: “Yes please.”

He placed my right hand on his left arm to guide me. He knew exactly what to do.

He said that he would look out for me on my return journey, and true to his word, he came to me on my return.

He asked me where I needed to go and I told him C4. He helped me cross the road and wished me on my way.

On my way home I started to walk to the crossing and another workman in his high-vis vest came to my aid and asked me where I needed to go. He also placed my right hand on his left arm and guided me across the road.

Both men knew the proper way to guide a blind person and both were absolutely lovely.

I said: “Goodbye and thank you” to my guide, and he responded with “God Bless.”

They both made my day. We are blessed with so many kind people, thank you.

Patricia Rescigno

Morpeth