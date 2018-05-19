MORPETH TOWN COUNCIL

The quarterly meeting of the Morpeth Town Council was held on Tuesday evening. The Mayor (Councillor Jas. Elliott) presided.

HERALD WAR REPORT: Advert from the Morpeth Herald, May 17, 1918.

The Town Clerk reported the receipt of £114 6s 2d from the Ministry of Food, £5 from the National Service Department, and £14 8s from the Local Government Board, which, with receipts previously reported from these sources, refunds the whole of the Council’s expenditure in respect of special war services to December 31st last.

Councillor Swinney submitted the balance sheet of the War Heroes Fund, which showed that as against £35 11s 7d in hand at February last, there is now £69 4s 7d standing to the credit of the fund after discharging the cost of ten presentations made to local heroes out of the fund.

He drew attention to the fact that this fund had been accumulated from the proceeds of concerts and similar entertainments and without solicitation of any voluntary subscriptions.

The Town Clerk submitted a letter from Messrs. Dickson, Archer, and Thorp stating that some of the residents upon The Thorpe Estate had complained of the Council having granted permission to erect pigstyes on the war allotments there.

The committee recommended that the Town Clerk inform the writers that the permission had been granted upon such conditions as would prevent the creation of a nuisance and requested them to write again if any substantial ground of complaint arose. The recommendation was adopted.

Mr Albert Penn applied for permission to erect a pigstye on his allotment, which was recommended to be granted subject to the usual condition.— Agreed to.

Mr William Allen applied for permission to keep ducks on his allotment, which was also recommended to be granted subject to the usual conditions as to accommodation and the mode of keeping.— Agreed to.

The Town Clerk read a circular and Order from the Board of Agriculture with regard to compulsory hiring of land for smallholdings and allotments, which was referred to the Allotment Committee.

THE RELIGIOUS TRACT SOCIETY

A lucid and aspiring address on the work of the Religious Tract Society was given on Monday evening in the Congregational Church, Morpeth, by the Rev. John F. Challis, M.A. of Southport, by the secretary of the Northern District.

The Rev. Mr Challis, in the course of his address, gave some very useful information regarding the society’s work in different lands.

There was a work of the society which touched them more closely, and that was the work amongst our own soldiers and sailors.

When they realised that the chaplains, as their numbers were limited, could not always be in touch with the men, they would see the necessity there was for placing in their hands suitable literature that would help them in time of need.

He could tell them that the society’s publications were welcomed by our lads on sea and land, and there was an increasing demand for literature of the better sort.

It was a big work that the society was doing in supplying literature to the Navy, Army, and Auxiliary Forces, and it took a great deal to keep it going.

Cost of production was increasing enormously, and to continue the much-appreciated work the society’s income must be increased, and he made an appeal to all present to take some little part in becoming collectors or taking a collecting box, and so help forward the work of the society at home and in its world-wide missionary enterprise.

Canon Davies said it gave him much pleasure to come to the meeting. The special war work carried on by the society should appeal strongly to them all.

Undoubtedly the sending out of good literature to the men tended to uplift and ennoble them. That was what the society was doing among our soldiers and sailors, and they would do more if the people at home would realise the great need there was for helping in that noble work.

He appealed to all to give the society their best support, and proposed a vote of thanks to the chairman and speaker.

VOLUNTEER NOTES

Last Sunday morning there was a large muster of the men of Morpeth Company on parade. Headed by the Company’s Highland Band, the men had a route march, and on Cottingwood they were given a lecture on trench warfare.

After returning to the Drill Hall the opportunity was taken to make a presentation to Q.M.S. J.L. Yarwood before leaving to join the Army.

The presentation consisted of a wristlet watch, suitably inscribed, and letter and writing case, subscribed by the officers, N.C.O.s and men of the Company and outside friends.

In making the presentation Lieut. W. Duncan referred to the useful and arduous duties that Mr Yarwood had performed as quartermaster-sergeant. He also referred to the fact that Mr Yarwood had been one of the pioneers of the Volunteer movement in Morpeth, and had rendered invaluable services to the Corps from its inception.

He wished the recipient the best of luck in the Army and a safe return.

In acknowledging the gifts Mr Yarwood stated that whatever service he had rendered it had been done from a sense of duty. Had it not been for the kind co-operation of the Officer Commanding he would not have been able to carry out his duties in the manner stated by Lieut. Duncan.

He also thanked the other officers, sergeant-major, N.C.O.s, and men for their kind co-operation. He expressed the hope that when the present crisis was over he would be able to resume his acquaintance with his many friends in the borough.

Mr Yarwood, who in private life is a solicitor, has been with the firm of Messrs Wm. Webb and Son, Morpeth, for the past three years. Mr Yarwood volunteered for service and joined up on Tuesday last.

MORE COAL WANTED

A circular has been sent to the Northumberland Miners’ Lodges by Mr William Straker intimating that the Coal Controller asks the assistance of the Northumberland miners to increase the output of coal, if it is possible, as this is essential both as regards munitions and food stuffs.

Mr Straker adds: “It may be asked if coal is so much needed, why “comb out” miners? The answer is that if the war is to be won by fighting, it will require more and more men and materials, therefore, all those not in the army as those in it, must do their utmost.

“It is not proposed to interfere with the Whit Monday holiday, and all men are urged on this occasion to resume work on the Tuesday, and forego any additional days’ holidays which in past years they may have been in the habit of taking at Whitsuntide.”

At a meeting of representatives of the Northumberland Miners’ Association, and the Coal Miners’ Association in Newcastle, on Monday afternoon, Mr T. Taylor presiding, arrangements were made respecting the quota of young miners to be taken from each colliery under the new “comb-out” for military service.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Mrs Close, Lawson’s Buildings, Morpeth, has received official news that her son, Bomb. H. Close, R.F.A., was admitted to hospital on 27th April, gassed, but is now convalescing.

Mrs McCulloock, Proctor’s Yard, Morpeth, has received news that her son, Private C. McCullock, Leicestershire Regiment, has been admitted to hospital in France suffering from gas and severe wounds.

Mr and Mrs Gibbons, 6 Edward Street, Morpeth, have received news that their third son, Bomb. T.H. Gibbon, R.F.A., is a prisoner of war in Germany. They have also received word that their youngest son, Private R. Gibbon, D.C.M., N.F., has been wounded for the second time and is in hospital in France.

A telegram from the War Office to Mrs Mowlam, daughter of Dr. Henry Smith, of Durham, states that her husband, Captain and Adjutant H.J. Mowlam, D.L.I., is a prisoner of war, wounded, in Germany. Earlier last month it was reported that Captain Mowlam had been killed in action. Youngest son of Mr and Mrs J. Mowlam, of Cambridge, this young officer is an M.A. of Cambridge University, and before the war was a science tutor at Bede College, Durham, and subsequently a master at Morpeth Grammar School. For some time Captain Mowlam held a commission in the D.L.I. under Col. W.C. Blackett, T.D.

Mrs Naisby, of 4 Hillgate, Morpeth, has received news that her husband, Private Joseph Naisby, N.F., was wounded and missing on the 22nd March, 1918.

Mr R. Stuart, 5 Forrest Yard, Morpeth, has received official news that his son John, aged 18 years, has been killed in action in France on April 26th.

Mr and Mrs Robt. Thompson, 266 Yard Row, Netherton Colliery, have received official information that their son, Private E.M. Thompson, East Yorks, has been missing since April 12th, 1918.

Mr and Mrs G. Eastham, 47a Station Road, Cramlington, have received official news that their son, Private W. Eastham, D.L.I., has been missing since 21st March, 1918.

Mrs E. Johnson, 267 Rosalind Street, Hirst, has received official news that her son, Pte. M. Johnson, Scottish Rifles has been reported missing since the 24th March. Any information concerning him will be gladly received by his mother.

Private Wm. Armstrong, R.F.A., husband of Mrs Armstrong of Klondyke, Cramlington, has been posted as missing.

Mr and Mrs Brodie, 114 Newgate Street, Morpeth, received official news on the 9th May that their son, Signaller F.G. Brodie, East Yorks, was posted missing on the 25th March, and now officially notified that he was killed in action on that date.

Second-Lieut J. Mervyn Donnelly, Tank Corps, eldest son of Mr J.F. Donnelly, Morpeth, was wounded in action on May 3rd.

ROLL OF HONOUR

FOSTER.— A tribute of love to the memory of our dear friend, Sergt. J.W. Foster, late of Radcliffe, who fell in action on the 19th April, 1918, after two years and ten months of fighting in France.— His loss is deeply regretted by Mr and Mrs Curry and family, of Pegswood.

PHILLIPS.— Killed in action, April 5th, 1918, aged 34 years, Sergeant William Phillips, Somerset, L.I., dearly beloved husband of Florence Phillips, and eldest son of James and Jane Phillips, of Choppington.— Deeply mourned by his loving wife and sons; also father and mother.

SOUTHERN.— Reported missing in Mesopotamia on the 18th April, 1918, and now officially presumed killed in action on that date, aged 29 years, 2nd Lieut. Hugh Southern of the I.A.R.O., attached 47th Sikhs, younger son of Mr and Mrs E.O. Southern, of North Seaton Hall, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

MORPETH DISCHARGED MEN’S ORGANISATION

A general meeting of the Morpeth branch of the National Federation of Discharged and Demobilised Soldiers and Sailors was held in the White Swan Inn, Morpeth, on Wednesday. Mr W. Dodds, the local president, was in the chair.

He urged upon each individual member to encourage other members to attend those meetings regularly. Unity was strength.

He referred to the food work that had been done by the Federation. He pointed out that at headquarters at Newcastle employment had been found for 50 discharged soldiers at union rates of wages.

CURRANTS ARE COMING

Housewives who have lately had to be content with currantless cakes and puddings for some time will be glad to learn that there will probably soon be a distribution of raisins, currants, and sultanas when the Ministry of Food has collected sufficient stocks.

A fair quantity of Greek currants will also be released shortly for public consumption.

A considerable stock of currants bought last January in Greece have not come over yet, simply through lack of shipping, and difficulties and risks are too great to make it worth while bringing them overland; there are more essential things than currants to be brought into the country in ships.

THE COUNTRY’S MEAT RESERVE

In order that the meat supplies of the country may be assured during the next autumn and winter it is imperative that the public should purchase frozen for some little time to come.

Cattle out at grass will put on several stone in the course of the next few weeks, which, in the aggregate, means a very important nett gain in the bulk.

Farmers will understand why the Ministry of Food are discouraging the slaughter of cattle for the present and consumers should co-operate with the Ministry in its efforts to provide an adequate supply of meat later on.

The reluctance to accept frozen meat from the butcher, shown in some districts, must be overcome.

FOOD SURVEY BOARD

Mr N. Gratton Doyle, Deputy Director of the Education and Propaganda Branch of the Food Surveyor Board, has placed the direction of his Women Speakers and Cookery Section in the hands of Mrs Pember Reeves.

The work of the section may be summarised as follows:—

(1) Speakers and meeting. On request speakers address meetings on the food situation generally, on food value, on the use and preparation of available food.

(2) Cookery demonstrations. Experts visit hospitals, schools, canteens, etc., and show how to prepare an economical, palatable, and nutritious dietary meal. Demonstrations are supplied to any audience of housewives. An expert baker lectures (chiefly to the trade) on potato bread baking.

(3) Experimental kitchen. The training schools of cookery throughout the country have been invited to co-operate with the experimental kitchens in studying the best methods of using foodstuffs. Requests for experimental work should be addressed as below.

(4) Leaflets. Leaflets of recipes suited to the moment are continually circulated to the public. These services are performed free of charge.

Recipes, suggestions, and all correspondence and enquiries concerning either speakers and meetings, cookery demonstrations, experiments, domestic exhibitions, or any other matter in this connection in the counties of Northumberland and Durham, should be addressed to Major H. Barnes (V.F.), Education and Propaganda, Northern Division, 6 and 7 Collingwood Buildings, Newcastle-on-Tyne.

MORPETH WAR SEWING MEETING

Sir,— May I be permitted to draw the attention of members and friends to the advertisement in today’s issue of the “Morpeth Herald?”

The committee are making a special effort to buy wool before a further rise in prices, and will be glad of all the help they can get.

Gifts of any kind for the “American Tea,” not to exceed 1/- in value, will be gladly received by the hon. secretary, at the Soldiers’ Institute between 11am and 12 noon on Thursday morning.

RETAIL PRICES FOR EARLY POTATOES

The Food Controller, in conjunction with the Board of Agriculture, has prescribed the following maximum retail prices for early potatoes of the 1918 crop sold in Great Britain.

From May 20th to 31st, 4d. per lb; June 1st to 15th, 3½d; June 16th to 30th, 3d; July 1st to 15th, 2½; and July 16th to 31st, 2d per lb.

MORPETH V.A.D. HOSPITAL CONCERT

Mr Jack Mendelson and party gave their 264th war concert in the V.A.D. Hospital, Morpeth, on Wednesday night, of last week. Councillor R.N. Swinney presided, and the programme, which was of a varied and interesting character, was greatly enjoyed by all. Every item rendered was loudly applauded.

At the close a cordial vote of thanks was given to the concert party and to Councillor Swinney for presiding.