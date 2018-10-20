HERALD WAR REPORT

In this feature to commemorate the First World War, we will bring you the news as it happened in 1918, as reported by the Morpeth Herald. All material is published with kind permission of the Mackay family. We thank them for their support and generosity in allowing us access to their archive.

Mr George Renwick, always indefatigable in the interests of the boys at the Front, left Newcastle last Friday for France on a visit to the Commercial Battalion of the Northumberland Fusiliers.

He is accompanied by Major R. Temperley.

They carry a special message from the Lord Mayor, which, it need not be doubted, will be fully appreciated by the Commercials.

ST GEORGE’S GUILD, MORPETH

At a meeting of the above Guild last week, the sending of a Christmas parcel to each of the soldiers and sailors on the Presbyterian Roll of Honour was again discussed, when a committee was appointed to select suitable articles to send.

The friends of those having anyone on the Roll are requested to send their names and addresses at once to the “Herald” Office, so that the parcels can be sent off in good time for Christmas.

MORPETH WAR SAVINGS COMMITTEE

Look out for the Guns Week!

Monday, December 2 to Saturday, December 7, 1918.

Save all you can now, and buy War Savings Certificates then, to help to win the war thoroughly.

BOROUGH OF MORPETH NATIONAL KITCHEN

The Corporation are prepared to consider terms of tenancy of premises suitable for a National Kitchen.

Offers in writing to be sent to:

JAS. JARDIN,

Town Clerk.

Town Clerk’s Office,

Morpeth.

October 8th, 1918

ROLL OF HONOUR

WEATHERILL.— Killed in France, Thomas Henry, beloved son of Elizabeth, and the late Richard Weatherill, of Bank Top, Bedlington, aged 19 years.— Deeply mourned.

NEVIN.— Killed in action in France, Sept. 27th, 1918, aged 27 years, John S. Nevin, Manchester Regiment, dearly loved husband of Ida Nevin (nee Boucher), 222 Chestnut Street, Ashington.— Until the day breaks.

MURRAY.— Killed in action, September 27th, 1918, Corporal Wm. Murray, youngest son of George and Angus Murray, Estevan, Canada, late of Linden, Longhorsley.

PRINGLE.— James Ball Pringle, of the 1st Canadian Contingent, late of Bedlington, killed in action on 29th September, in France.— Deeply mourned by widow, mother and father, brothers and sisters.

RIDDELL.— In loving memory of our dear son, Pte. Wm. Atkinson Riddell, died of wounds, October 27th, 1916.— Ever remembered by his loving father, mother, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law in France and all who knew him.

SIMM.— Killed in action, September 13th, 1918, Pte. Ben Simm, West Riding Regiment, dearly beloved husband of Alice Simm, 58 Maple St, Hirst, and son of Thomas and Julia Simm, Ninth Row, Ashington, aged 24 years.— Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife and little daughter, Williamina, and all who knew him.

O’HARE.— Killed in action in France, Sept., 27th, 1918, Private James O’Hare, 1st N.F., youngest son of the late James O’Hare, Morpeth.— Deeply mourned by Mrs Jobling and family, and all who knew him.

DUNN.— Killed in action on Sept. 19th, 1918, Corpl. George Dunn, aged 40 years, 22/246 N.F., late Tyneside Scottish, dearly beloved husband of Margaret Alice Dunn, of 290 Maple Street, Hirst.— Will ever be remembered by his loving wife and only daughter Bettie. Deeply mourned by all who knew him.

FUEL AND LIGHT ECONOMY COUNTRY CLERGYMEN’S SPLENDID HELP

Clergymen and all denominations in many of the rural and urban districts are taking a great part in helping the Coal Controller to bring home to householders the seriousness of the coal situation, by impressing on them the supreme necessity of saving every pound of coal and every foot of gas possible to make the victory over the Germans both speedy and complete.

As a result of a special appeal to the clergymen, they have taken on hand the explanation, and, in many cases, the distribution of a specially prepared leaflet containing hints on fuel and light saving.

The Controller has had reports from many quarters showing that clergymen have spread the gospel of the necessity for coal and gas economy by reading the leaflet from the pulpit to their congregations.

They have reached remote parts of our rural districts where economy is as important as in the more populous places, by printing the leaflet or circulating it in parish magazines.

In scores of cases ministers have made a door-to-door call on each of their flock and have left a leaflet at each house, often accompanied by a simple explanation of how everyone can help to avert a coal famine whether in the farmsteads, the labourers’ cottages, or the larger houses.

COAL FOR VILLAGERS

The Coal Controller has decided that the village squire, vicar, doctor, or any other responsible person may accumulate a reserve stock of coal for emergency distributions to villagers should the ordinary coal supply fail at any time during the winter.

For this purpose four or five tons of coal may be purchased and stored, but it must be understood that the coal cannot be used to supplement the ordinary scale allowances to villagers, and can only be used if stocks in the hands of the local merchants fail.

It must be strictly accounted for to the local fuel overseer.

VEGETABLE SHOW AT MORPETH

It is difficult to say whether it was the spirit of competition, or the worthy object to which the vegetables are to be given, that called forth the exceedingly high standard of exhibits last Saturday evening.

Truly the annual vegetable show held in connection with the Morpeth Social Club was an unprecedented success in every way. One of the outstanding features of the show, apart from the large entry in all classes, was the superb quality of the stands.

The success of the show was in no small measure due to Mr Z. Daley, secretary, who was assisted by Wm. Marriott as treasurer.

Mr Elliott, Ashington, acted as judge.

The whole of the vegetables exhibited are to be handed over to Mrs Spencer for our sailors.

PRESENTATION AT ASHINGTON

The members of the Linton and Woodhorn Social Club welcomed two of their soldier members at a social, and also made a presentation to each of them.

Mr Jas. Potter, president of the Club, in making the presentations said he was proud to have Corporal T. Higson and Pte. J. Graham with them that night, for they had done their bit in this awful war.

Corporal Higson was carrying four years’ stripes and Pte. Graham three years.

To Corpl. Higson, on behalf of club members, he presented a wristlet watch as a token of their respect. He trusted he would be long spared to wear it. He also gave him a treasury note.

To Pte. Graham he presented a case of pipes, tobacco and pouch, also a treasury note.

Mr C. Grocock moved a vote of thanks to the chairman, also to those who had taken part to make an enjoyable evening.

BRITISH FARMERS’ RED CROSS FUND

Also for our wounded soldiers and sailors.

Urgent appeal for £500,000

No gift too small or no gift too great, at Morpeth Auction Mart, Wednesday, October 23rd, 1918.

A great free gift sale, in aid of the above funds, will be held at the Auction Mart, Morpeth, opening at 12.45pm by His Worship the Mayor of Morpeth (Councillor James Elliott), assisted by Major Crawford (Lloyds Bank), Mrs R. Spencer, Netherwitton Hall; Mrs Clayton, Middleton Hall; and others.

Present Entries: From Capt. Barnett, Whalton, one heifer, two sucklers, and one fat calf, together with 100 fat sheet, five pigs.

Also at the Corn Exchange, Morpeth, gifts of poultry, butter, eggs, rabbits, fruit, vegetables, furniture, fancy articles, silver, jewellery, etc., will be gratefully received.

Would donors kindly have their gifts forward in good time.

Livestock at Auction Mart by 11am.

Also produce, etc., at Corn Exchange, at 11am.

The Committee appeal for gifts in kind or in cash.

Hon. Treasurer J.R. MITCHELL, Esq.

Barclays Bank, Morpeth

Auctioneers: THOMAS CLARK, JOSEPH REAY

Mart Office, Morpeth

WAR HOSPITAL, STANNINGTON

The Officer commanding the hospital returns thanks to the committee, and to the patrons of the concert for their support.

The expenses connected with the entertainment were paid by private subscription, and the Mayor of Morpeth (Councillor Jas. Elliott) has sent to the O.C. the sum of £64 16s 6d to be devoted to the comforts’ fund for the patients.

The Officer commanding the above hospital (Lieut.-Col. J.B. Tighe, R.A.M.C.) acknowledges with thanks the following gifts received for the patients:—

Red Cross (per Col. Palmer, C.B.), band instruments; Elswick works (per Mr Berry), cigarettes and tobacco; Mrs Costello, Bassington, books; to Colonel’s Funds, proceeds of concert per His Worship the Mayor of Morpeth, £64 19s 6d.

RED CROSS HOSPITAL, MORPETH

The Commandant wishes to acknowledge the following for gifts for the hospital, with many thanks:—

Bath chair, from Mr Geo. Middlemass; £1 10s to pay for the bed pulley from the pupils of High School, Morpeth; fresh eggs, Mr Pringle, Tritlington; vegetables, Mrs Cookson; brown loaf, Mrs J.S. Mackay; vegetables, Mrs J. Gillespie; fruit, vegetables, bread and flowers, congregation of Morpeth Congregational Church; 6 pillow cases, Morpeth Sewing Party; £1, Miss Nancy Daglish, 5 Dacre Terrace, Morpeth proceeds of bazaar; vegetables, Miss Davison; socks, face sponges, treasure bags, butter, and flowers, Mrs Rayne; flowers, Mrs Philip.

The Commandant begs to announce that there will be an exhibition of the work and handicrafts done by the patients in the above hospital, in the Recreation Room, on Wednesday, the 23rd, from 2pm till 4pm.

The Commandant has been asked by the Countess Grey to organise a collection for the Red Cross, “Gold or Silver Fund.”

She will be glad to receive any gifts of jewellery or old pieces or scraps of gold or silver, broken or otherwise, any morning at the hospital.

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

The British Workers’ League are asking its branches in the Morpeth Borough Parliamentary Division to support the proposed candidature of Major T.M. Allison who, it is reported, is to be the National Democratic candidate at the next General Election.

Major Allison is a well-known Newcastle doctor.

He has been engaged in hospital work in France during the last three-and-a-half years.

He is president of the Newcastle Rotary Club, and has taken a keen interest in social and economic questions.

MILK (WINTER PRICES) ORDER 1918

Blyth Food Control Committee

Seghill Food Control Committee

Seaton Delaval Food Control Committee

Morpeth Rural Food Control Committee

Morpeth Borough Food Control Committee

Ashington Food Control Committee

The above Committees have adopted, as from October 1st until November 21st, 1918, the following maximum prices for the sale of milk by retail.

BLYTH

Milk delivered or undelivered 9d per quart.

BEDLINGTONSHIRE

Milk delivered 9d per quart.

Milk sold on producer’s premises 8d per quart.

SEGHILL

Milk delivered or undelivered 8d per quart.

SEATON DELAVAL

Milk produced in area 8d per quart.

Milk imported into district 9d per quart.

MORPETH RURAL

Milk delivered 9d per quart.

Milk undelivered 8d per quart.

MORPETH BOROUGH

Milk delivered or undelivered 9d per quart.

ASHINGTON

Milk delivered or undelivered 9d per quart.

T. BARROW, H. GRAHAM LESTER, H. GRAHAM, A. DORIN, H.W. SAMPLE, JAS. JARDIN, J.W. BEATY.