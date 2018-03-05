High quality training now in place for charity staff

A charity supporting older people is ensuring its staff stay ahead of the game.

Age UK Northumberland has appointed JB Skills Training to ensure all new and existing home care staff are well invested in.

JB Skills will deliver training inductions for all new members of staff, ensuring they can be confident in processes and delivery from the word go.

At the same time as the first round of inductions, all 243 existing staff were also taken through a refresher course and received the most up-to-date training in all mandatory units in health and social care.

Dave Macmillan, Managing Director of JB Skills, said: “It is incredibly rewarding to work with such a high profile charity, which is so intent in making sure it meets all requirements and which supports its staff in such a vigorous way.

“The programme has been collated and devised alongside Age UK Northumberland’s Chief Executive Helen Mills. The joint effort means that the investment is seeing immediate returns for both the team and the charity as a whole.”

Ms Mills, who has been in post for just over a year now, said: “Whilst there is a requirement that all members of home care are inducted and trained, it is very important to me that it is done in a way where we create opportunity and invest in them and the service further.

“The fact that JB Skills could deliver this for us, and that it is funded so actually costs the charity very little, is the icing on the cake.

“I would like to thank Gareth Massey, who delivers the package on behalf of JB Skills.”

Age UK Northumberland looks after thousands of older people in their own homes across the county.

More information on the services provided or job opportunities to join the team is available at www.ageuk.org.uk/northumberland

More information on training and bespoke packages from JB Skills Training is available at www.jb-skillstraining.co.uk