Home joy for couple whose new careers are flying high

Life has, quite literally, taken off for Jonathan and Grace Sharp since they moved into their new Morpeth home.

It was Grace’s switch to an area manager’s position with a major business infrastructure specialist that prompted the couple buying a house in the market town.

This also meant Jonathan had to leave his role as a personal trainer in Scotland.

But the woodland surroundings at Saint George, located in the north of Morpeth, inspired him to combine his passion for photography and remote-controlled gadgetry through establishing Sky Drone – his own drone filming venture.

The resulting footage was not only purchased by Saint George developer Linden Homes for use on its website, but also helped Jonathan win other work for Sky Drone.

He said: “Things could hardly have worked out better.

“We have found the perfect home in a magnificent setting and I have been able to turn my hobbies into a job. We really do have an exciting new future opening up ahead of us.”

Having met while both working in the leisure sector in the North East, a series of promotions for Grace meant the couple moved north of the border and rented homes in several locations until her area manager opportunity meant they returned to the region.

She said: “We were initially looking for somewhere to rent around Morpeth when a friend said we should go and take a look at the Saint George development.

“As soon as we drove up the leafy lane to the show homes and saw the rural setting, we knew it was a place where we would love to live.”

Gemma Barry, marketing co-ordinator with Linden Homes, said: “We are pleased that our development inspired Jonathan to literally launch his business and we were delighted to become his first customer.

“We wish him and Grace further success and happiness at Saint George.”