Hospices join forces to open up access

North East hospices are joining forces to spread the word about their range of services.

Nine independent regional hospices – collectively Hospices North East – are teaming up with others across the UK to support a campaign aimed at widening access to the vital support they provide for people with life-limiting conditions across the region.

The Open Up Hospice Care campaign, which launched earlier this month, is led by national hospice and palliative care charity Hospice UK.

It highlights how hospice care is available beyond the four walls of hospice inpatient units, as most people assume, including care in the home and in the community and how hospices strive to provide a home-from-home environment.

Hospices North East comprises HospiceCare North Northumberland, St Oswald’s Hospice, Alice House Hospice, St Cuthbert’s Hospice, Teesside Hospice, St Teresa’s Hospice, Willow Burn Hospice, Butterwick Hospice, and Tynedale Hospice at Home.

James Ellam, chairman of Hospices North East, said: “People often assume that hospices only offer an inpatient ward, however, we offer so much more.

“This month, we want to let our supporters know about all the extraordinary care that takes place at home and in the community.

“With your support, we can Open Up hospice care so that everyone who needs it, gets it.”

To find out more about the Open Up campaign, go to www.hospiceuk.org/support-us/campaigns/open-up-hospice-care