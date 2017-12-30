HOSPITAL: Care was second to none

One hears so many negative comments regarding hospitals and the NHS. However, since recently having a short stay in Wansbeck General Hospital, I felt I had to write to share my positive experience and to say a very big thank-you to the surgical team and all staff on Ward 10, who were involved with my care.

I recently had a hip replacement and the care and attention I received was second to none.

Nothing was too much trouble for the staff, who always had a cheery smile on their faces, despite their very busy workload.

I would also like to say thank you to the Short Term Support Service, which was so efficient following my return home – mention something one day and it was put in place the next. What more could one ask?

Having had such a positive experience, I feel praise should be given where it is due.

Sincere thanks again to all concerned.

Margaret Caffrey

Address supplied