Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit the North East as Met Office issues weather warnings

The North East is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place from 12pm today (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland.

The North East is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place

The Met Office said: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.

“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

Today (29 Jan)

12:00 - Cloudy 2C

13:00 - Light rain 3C

14:00 - Light rain 2C

15:00 - Light rain 2C

16:00 - Cloudy 2C

17:00 - Partly cloudy 1C

18:00 - Partly cloudy 1C

19:00 - Clear night 0C

20:00 - Clear night -1C

21:00 - Clear night -1C

22:00 - Clear night -2C

23:00 - Clear night -2C

Wednesday (30 Jan)

00:00 - Clear night -2C

01:00 - Clear night -2C

02:00 - Clear night -3C

03:00 - Clear night -3C

04:00 - Clear night -3C

05:00 - Clear night -3C

06:00 - Mist -2C

07:00 - Fog -2C

08:00 - Fog -2C

09:00 - Sunny -2C

10:00 - Sunny -1C

11:00 - Sunny 0C

12:00 - Sunny 1C

13:00 - Sunny 2C

14:00 - Sunny 2C

15:00 - Sunny 2C

16:00 - Sunny 0C

17:00 - Mist -1C

18:00 - Mist -2C

19:00 - Fog -2C

20:00 - Mist -2C

21:00 - Mist -2C

22:00 - Mist -2C

23:00 - Mist -3C