Housebuilder support for school pupils

A Northumberland housebuilder has given a school that is close to where it is currently building new homes a useful funding boost.

Ascent Homes is redeveloping land at the former Ellington Colliery site, which is near Ellington Primary School.

As part of the school’s development plan, it was in need of updating its geography resources and Ascent Homes supported the purchase of new equipment as part of its on-going community engagement and corporate social responsibility strategy.

The items, which were specifically chosen by the school, include swivel globes, atlases and giant maps of the UK and the world, plus smaller maps of the UK, the world and Europe.

Kevin Vardy, Ellington Primary School headteacher, said: “We were thrilled that Ascent Homes was looking to support its local community.

“Resources such as these are great to have in the classroom to create different ways of learning and I know that our students will benefit from this generosity for years to come. I hope to continue our relationship with the housebuilder and that the children will have an opportunity to have a trip to the construction site.”

Commenting on working with the school, Claire Scott, head of Ascent Homes’ marketing and sales operation, said: “Ellington Primary is walking distance from our Wayside Point development and we were keen to work with the school.

“It is important to engage with the local community as we are aware that building houses can have an impact on the lives of local people.

“I’m confident that some of the children who will live at Wayside Point will be future students at Ellington Primary School.”

Phase one of the development has proven so popular that only a few of the 99, two, three and four bedroom houses remain.

Planning permission was granted earlier this month by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee for phase two at the site – a further 96 homes.