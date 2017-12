Pupils from Stobhillgate First School celebrated Tree Dressing Day at Barratt Homes North East’s South Fields development in Morpeth earlier this month.

The children were hard at work creating hand-made decorations to adorn the house-builder’s Christmas tree, before making a visit to the site to display their efforts.

Barratt Homes North East has given pupils at Collingwood School and Media Arts College their own reflective key rings.

A total of 23 Year 3 pupils took part in the activity – creating pretty decorations crafted from wood, paint and glitter.

Meanwhile, pupils from Collingwood School and Media Arts College, located next to Stobhillgate First School, received a talk from Leslie Gilbert, road safety officer from Northumberland County Council, on the importance of bike safety.

Leslie, along with Barratt Homes sales adviser Grace Ford, demonstrated how easy it is for cyclists not to be seen by drivers, particularly during the darker winter months.

The children were then invited to try on different types of reflective garments and accessories so they could learn more about how to make themselves visible.

After donating a bike container to Collingwood in June, Barratt Homes wished to support the school further, so it organised the talk and gave the pupils their own reflective key rings to attach to their school bags or coats to help towards them staying safe and visible while on their bikes during the winter.