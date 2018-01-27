How photographic challenge has captured the imagination

It’s been a fantastic couple of weeks in Northumberland Camera Club.

Our recent expansion beyond the Northumberland Gazette – we’re in the Morpeth Herald and Berwick Advertiser now too – brought loads of new members and a flood of images from right across the county and further afield.

Northumberland Camera Club. Jean Aaron-Walker

The 2018 challenge really caught the imagination of members. Furthermore, the quantity and quality of the images has been astounding.

I’ve had a few messages from members saying it is helping to improve their photography because of the help they get. That is what it is all about.

If you have not joined the Northumberland Camera Club yet, please do. You can find us at http://bit.ly/NlandCam

Everyone is welcome, from absolute beginners and mobile phone users to professionals with the latest medium format cameras.

Northumberland Camera Club. Iain Smith.

We are approaching the end of Depth of Field month, a new challenge starts next week. This week’s challenge words are ‘Time’ and ‘Land’.

Here are just a handful of the fantastic challenge images posted recently from members new and old. Thanks for sharing them!

n The winner of the competition for On1 Photo Raw 2018 software was Joanne Easton.

Northumberland Camera Club. Arthur Kingdon

Northumberland Camera Club. Ann Newbould

Northumberland Camera Club. Andrew Finlinson

Northumberland Camera Club. Alison Morton