I hear the drums echoing in aid of Comic Relief appeal

Morpeth’s middle schools put together their biggest ever Comic Relief event as more than 1,200 students performed Toto’s Africa song together on the school field.

The Newminster and Chantry Middle Schools Rock Choir and Taiko drummers part of the fund-raising day was worked on for a few weeks beforehand.

It included creating the sound of a storm using body percussion.

Money raised through sponsorship for the performance, sales of red noses and other activities will help people living incredibly tough lives both in the UK and Africa and Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of creative arts at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, said that the pupils ‘loved performing and raising money for such a wonderful cause’.

Chantry headteacher Bryan Stewart said: “This was a truly amazing event, which highlighted the hard work of students and staff across both schools.

“The commitment, dedication and talent on show was a true insight into the values of the schools and also raised the profile and the importance of fund-raising for Comic Relief in our area.”

Newminster headteacher Elizabeth Kinninment added: “Our joint Comic Relief choir was another great example of our two schools working together. The students worked hard to rehearse for the event and this was evident in their great performance.”