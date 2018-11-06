Iconic Coca Cola truck returns to Northumberland

‘Tis the season to be jolly and the countdown to Christmas has now officially started, as Coca-Cola announces the return of the iconic Christmas truck tour.

Now in its eighth year, the tour will kick off in Glasgow on Friday – visiting 14 towns and cities nationwide during the festive season, with a two-day stop in Morpeth on Thursday, November 15 and Friday, November 16, before making its final stop in London on December 16.

The truck will be on Bridge Street from noon to 8pm each day and alongside it there will be a market, lots of street food stalls, live entertainment and festive fairground rides.

Bringing festive magic to people across the UK ahead of the big day, the famous truck tour truly signifies the start of Christmas. In a glittering winter wonderland setting, visitors will be able to enjoy a 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola original taste at the stop.

Centre Manager for Sanderson Arcade Joel Plumley said: “We loved having the Coca Cola truck here Morpeth last year and to be one of the few locations to have the truck for two days is fantastic!

“We really can’t wait, this is such a popular event for our shoppers and we have lots of other festive entertainment planned to kick off the festive season in style!”

Visit www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events for details of park and rides and how to get to the truck’s location to enjoy its time kin Northumberland.

Over the last eight years, the ever-popular truck tour has seen thousands of Christmas fans visit the famous vehicle. It has travelled over 737,000 miles – the equivalent of 29 times around the world – twinkling its 8,772 fairy lights and playing the iconic ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle.

This year, as well as celebrating the magic that the Coca-Cola truck brings to Christmas - each truck tour stop will also encourage consumers to recycle their bottles and cans, in line with Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste goal - a global pledge to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by the year 2030.

Alec Mellor, Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “Christmas is all about sharing festive goodwill with friends and loved ones – and we can’t wait to start spreading holiday cheer across the UK with the return of our iconic red truck. We’re excited to announce a brand-new route for 2018, which brings a sprinkling of festive magic to our fans, alongside an important message encouraging more people to recycle on the go.”

To find out more about the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour and see the full schedule, visit coca-cola.co.uk/trucktour2018

Christmas fans can also get involved @CocaCola_GB (Twitter) and @CocaColaEU (Instagram) and join the conversation using #HolidaysAreComing