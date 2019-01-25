Improvement works at town’s floral clock

Works are taking place this week at Morpeth’s Floral Clock in Carlisle Park.

Following a successful campaign by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock to restore the feature back to its former glory, with donations from hundreds of people and a number of organisations to raise the £10,000 required, it was unveiled at a ceremony last June.

The group has taken the opportunity over the winter period to make some improvements to protect the clock and raise the angle to make it more visible.

An update issued on Monday by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock committee included the following: ‘Local builder Tommy Colonel will be digging new foundations and constructing a concrete chamber around the clock base in order to protect it and make it easier to bring out for regular servicing.

‘The clock needs to be in situ for this to be done.

‘It has been serviced and will be reinstalled on Wednesday.

‘This work should take a couple of weeks, so we should be able to start winter planting in early February, using a colourful scheme of pansies and violas.

‘It will be lovely to see the clock planted up again.

‘We are also thinking ahead to the summer planting period in June and working with Morpeth First School in Goosehill to design a scheme, which should be available shortly.”