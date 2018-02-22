IN PICTURES: Northumberland Business Awards

This gallery features all of the photos from last week’s glittering ceremony for the Northumberland Business Awards.

The winners of the 10th annual awards were announced last Thursday night at a black-tie dinner, hosted by Linden Hall and compered by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Alfie Joey. The event was a real celebration of the strength and depth of the county’s very diverse business community.

You can read about the 13 winners and nominees in the different categories here or click on the link above to check out all the pictures from the night.

Also, don’t miss the full coverage in today’s Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald, News Post Leader and Berwick Advertiser – the event organisers.

The awards were sponsored by Northumberland County Council, Northumberland College, Northumbrian Water, Allingtons Kia, Excel North East Ltd, UK Asl and Macdonald Hotels, owner of ceremony venue Linden Hall.