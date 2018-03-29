Indian flavour to event in aid of floral clock

There was plenty to enjoy at a Curry Night in Morpeth as part of the fund-raising campaign to reinstate the floral clock in Carlisle Park.

As well as the meal, the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock group’s event included a performance of Bollywood dancing by Rachael Fittes, a raffle and a floral clock themed quiz.

A floral clock fruit cake kindly donated for the raffle by the talented Margaret Archbold.

One of only a few in the country, the clock was carefully removed in January and it is currently undergoing investigation of its condition and options for possible restoration by renowned clockmakers Smith of Derby.

It is hoped the timepiece will be returned in time for the summer judging of the 2018 Britain in Bloom competition.

Morpeth town councillor Alison Byard, a committee member of the group, said: “Tickets for the event were sold out to our generous supporters, who helped us raise a fantastic £950 towards planting and maintenance of the floral clock. The Friends would like to send grateful thanks to all those involved.

“Our next event is a Golf Day at Morpeth Golf Club on Sunday, April 29 – we are now sold out for teams, but would welcome people or businesses who would like to sponsor a hole at £50 and also donations of raffle prizes.

The plaque gives information about the presentation of the floral clock to Morpeth in 1972.

“For more information, email Morpethfloralclock@gmail.com

“Residents may have noticed some work being done around the clock base. The Friends hope to have exciting progress news available soon.”