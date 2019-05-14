Information event for fish pass plans

Residents are being invited to find out more about plans for a new route for fish in a Northumberland river.

Northumbrian Water is working in partnership with the Environment Agency to install a fish pass in the River Pont, between the villages of Matfen and Stamfordham.

The project, which is being carried out by the water company’s supply partners Mott Macdonald Bentley, will allow fish better access to the upper sections of the river.

The customer information event will be held on Thursday at Stamfordham Village Hall between 3pm and 7pm.

An aqueduct that has been in place since the 19th century is currently stopping fish from moving freely. The installation of the new fish pass will mean that trout and other species of fish should be able to navigate beyond the structure.

Construction is expected to begin in August. It will take up to three months and will consist of strategically positioned concrete pools.

Upon completion, there will be small changes to the water flows downstream of the fish pass to help make it more efficient.

Robbie Stevenson of the Environment Agency said: “This structure has been in place, impacting on the local environment, since the 1850s and the time has come to put in place action to resolve this.

“Delivering a fish passage to the upper parts of this river will greatly improve local biodiversity, while contributing to a measure that will improve the whole river catchment from source to sea.” Northumbrian Water’s project manager, Brian Ford, said: “I’d like to encourage residents and local fishing groups to come along to the information event and find out more about this vital ecological project.”