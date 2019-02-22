Internet safety in the spotlight at school

Pupils at Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station have received some top tips on staying safe online and being good digital citizens.

The week of activities included making posters, a song and a video, reading books with an internet safety theme and examples of when they should report something to an adult.

Pupils at Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station who have been working on projects linked with internet safety. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The children in Early Years enjoyed talking about the characters and thinking about the advice such as not meeting up with strangers.

Key Stage 1 pupils looked at what the internet is and how to deal with pop-ups and unkind messages on their gaming apps.

Key Stage 2 pupils discussed what is shared online and seeking other people’s permission beforehand, and they considered their digital footprint.

In addition, a drama company came into the school, working with Years 1 to 4, and used a story of Boppity and Boo to raise awareness of key issues.