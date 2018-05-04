Is this your ring?

There is hope for the owner of a £1,500 ring after a Morpeth resident found it in the River Wansbeck.

Lynn Bilsborrow was on a walk with husband Paul and eight-year-old son Alex when she noticed something glinting in the water about one metre from the stepping stones on the High Stanners near the bank.

The ring in question. Picture by Jane Coltman.

After rolling up her sleeve and getting it out of the river, she was surprised to see the type of ring she found.

Lynn said: “I took it to a jewellers in the town centre and it is an 18-carat yellow gold man’s signet seal hand-engraved ring with a family crest, valued at £1,500.

“It is hallmarked London 2016 and there is a Hancocks name on the inside and they could be the engravers. There are also three initials on the ring.

“Hopefully, the rightful owner will come forward.”

Lynn Bilsborrow and her son Alex found a gold ring in the river when they were taking their neighbour's dog Billy for a walk beside the stepping stones in High Stanners, Morpeth. Picture by Jane Coltman.

If you think it might be your ring, email lynn.bilsborrow@icloud.com with your and the initials details.