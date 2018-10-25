Isabella takes to the Royal Albert Hall stage

A Northumberland teenager has performed at a world-renowned venue on the same stage as a number of famous singers.

Isabella Jeffrey is currently in the second year of a musical theatre diploma at Newcastle College and is planning to do a university degree in the same subject, so she decided to sign up for a MX Masterclass audition after finding out what the academy offers.

She impressed and was chosen to be part of the summer 2018 group – each term comprises of 10 weeks of Sunday sessions in London where the teenagers and young adults are coached by West End and Broadway performers and top industry professionals.

And she went back to the capital a few times in September for rehearsals as she was part of the MX Masterclass ensemble at The Best of the West End show in the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month.

The star names they shared a stage with included Ruthie Henshall, Ben Forster, Ramin Karimloo and Russell Watson.

Performing alongside the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the audience enjoyed a range of songs from popular musicals.

The 17-year-old, who lives on a farm in the Widdrington area, said: “The masterclasses cover acting, dancing and singing and the standard is exceptional. All of the staff are very supportive.

“I was a little bit nervous before the show, but when I got on stage and saw the audience, including my family, in such an impressive building and felt the atmosphere, I couldn’t help but be excited.

“The orchestra was fantastic and it was so amazing to perform with such renowned professionals. We also got to do one song just ourselves – Seasons of Love from Rent – which was great.”