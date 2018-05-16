Jack Gebhard becomes Morpeth’s new Mayor

A 25-year-old councillor will be in the leading Morpeth civic role for the next 12 months.

The proposal for Jack Gebhard to become the new Mayor of Morpeth was unanimously approved by his fellow town councillors at the meeting in the Town Hall this evening.

Coun Alison Byard was also unanimously selected as the Deputy Mayor and Anne Guy, Coun Gebhard’s aunt, will be the Mayoress.

He chose the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, to be the 2018/19 Mayor’s Chaplain and his charity for the coming year is Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

Coun Gebhard said: “It’s a real honour to take up the role as Mayor of Morpeth.

“Succeeding Nic Best will be a challenge, but following his exemplary approach to the job should ensure success.

“This is a significant year to take on the civic role as we are now 100 years from the end of the First World War, as well as marking the centenary of women’s suffrage.

“Morpethians have made an immense contribution to both of these nationally significant events and we will be acknowledging those efforts throughout the year.

“The Mayoress, Anne Guy, has her own record of contributing to the Morpeth community through charitable work.

“Together, we hope for a successful year for the town and this year’s chosen charity.”

Earlier in the meeting, 2017/18 Mayor Nic Best handed over a cheque for £7,327.89 to his charity for the year – Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

He said that as well as the fund-raising and appearances at events, he used the role to encourage people to feel good about Morpeth.

Coun Gebhard added that his predecessor “has given me some fantastic advice”.

See the full report from the Mayor Making in next week’s Morpeth Herald.