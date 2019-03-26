Jamie’s double first thanks to Pont housing scheme

Jamie Hitchcock thought he would never be able to afford to live in a place near the rest of his family – that was until Ascent Homes decided to re-develop the former library site in the Ponteland Village area.

Delighted at getting the opportunity to climb onto the property ladder while still in his early 20s, the admin assistant is the first resident to move into Hemingway Court.

As part of its Section 106 agreement at the planning stage, Ascent Homes incorporated four one-bedroom DMV (Discount Market Value) apartments into the recently completed development.

Jamie said: “When I saw the artist’s impressions of the apartments at Hemingway Court, I thought they looked fantastic, but that they’d probably be out of my price range.

“However, when I spoke to the Ascent Homes sales team, who were incredibly helpful throughout the process, it soon became obvious that some of the apartments would be sold at the discounted rate.

“Although my apartment is a one-bed, it has plenty of space and is so well fitted out that I can imagine living there for a long time.”

Ascent Homes’ head of sales and marketing, Claire Scott, said: “I am thrilled that someone as young as Jamie has chosen to buy his first home with us.

“Hemingway Court is proving popular – only one DMV apartment remains for sale and we’ve already sold one of the penthouses.”