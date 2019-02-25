Japanese-style fun at event

Youngsters across the Girlguiding Morpeth Division enjoyed an interesting Japanese-themed Thinking Day event at Tritlington First School earlier this month.

The units that attended were as follows: 1st Morpeth Guides; 2nd Morpeth Rainbows and Guides; 4th Morpeth Rainbows, Brownies and Guides; 6th Morpeth Rainbows and Brownies; 1st Morpeth Brownies; 8th Morpeth Guides; Morpeth Rangers; 1st Widdrington Rainbows, Brownies and Guides; 1st Tritlington Rainbows; 1st Pegswood Rainbows and Brownies; 1st Warkworth Brownies; 1st Amble Guides.

A Girlguiding Morpeth Division spokeswoman said: “Throughout the day we enjoyed activities such as making hats, fans and origami, and tea and food tasting, and it was great meeting new and old friends while having lots of fun.

“If you or your daughter is interested in joining, please check out our social media pages – the Morpeth Division is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.”