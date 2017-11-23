Join the Elf on the Library Shelf challenge to win a prize

Libraries across Northumberland are holding a mini-Christmas reading challenge to encourage children to visit their local library and keep reading over the festive period.

The Elf on a Library Shelf challenge has a festive twist and is a fun, free way of encouraging reading and sharing books during the school holidays.

A spokesman at the council said: "Santa’s elves have been very busy in the run-up to Christmas but they love to read and they would like the children of Northumberland to recommend some of their favourite books so they can read them over the Christmas holidays."

Every time a child visits their local library and borrows a book - or when they introduce a friend to the library for the first time - they can collect a special book ticket onto which they write the title of one of their favourite books and then post it in the Christmas post box in the library.

The tickets will be put into a draw to win a special prize. So, the more visits you make and the more books you read, the greater your chance of winning the gift.

The Elf on a Library Shelf challenge will run from Friday, December 1, through to Saturday, December 30.

It is free to join any Northumberland library. For further information, log on to mylibrary.co.uk, or call in to your local library where a librarian will be happy to assist.