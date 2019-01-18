Julie and Sue ‘worth their weight in gold’

Two Northumberland Slimming World consultants were congratulated on helping members lose weight and change their lives by Rylan Clark-Neal.

The TV personality and presenter, who shot to fame after appearing on The X Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with Margaret Miles-Bramwell, the organisation’s founder and chairman.

He then met and spoke with a number of people – including Sue Fovargue, who runs a Slimming World group at the Masonic Hall in Morpeth every Monday and Saturday and Julie Burns, who runs a group at Pegswood Community Hub every Thursday.

Rylan said: “The people I met who had lost incredible amounts of weight spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultant and group every week, so people like Sue and Julie are clearly worth their weight in gold.”

Those present at the awards also celebrated half a century of success for the organisation.

Sue said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Morpeth groups. Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health and boosted their confidence.”

Julie added: “We have a string of exciting activities planned to celebrate our 50th birthday in style, including the launch of brand-new websites and apps, golden events and special publications.

“I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.”