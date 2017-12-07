KEVI in region’s top 10 for results

Morpeth’s high school is among the cream of the crop in the North East when it comes to exam results.

The Sunday Times’ Parent Power guide rankings are determined by the percentage of entries gaining A* to B grades at A-Level, which is given double weighting, and A*s and As at GCSE last summer. King Edward VI School is the eighth best state school in the region and its national rank is 332, moving up from 403 in 2016.

Head of school Mark Simpson said: “These rankings are especially pleasing as we have a highly inclusive Sixth Form, taking students with five passes at GCSE, and deliver over 700 A-Level results.

“This shows that all departments support students exceptionally well at this level.

“We would like the Sunday Times to also take into account Value Added scores at A-level, which measures how every student performs given their GCSE starting point.

“Once again, KEVI did exceptionally well in this regard.

“Whilst achieving well at GCSE and A-Level is important, education is about far more than exam results.

“The opportunities we provide aim to develop accomplished students who have the skills and attributes to go on and do well at anything they choose.”