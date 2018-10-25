KEVI’s at the top of the class for schools

A Morpeth school has been named in the region’s top 10, having enjoyed record results for the last academic year.

King Edward VI School, which is part of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, has been listed among the highest performing schools in the North East in the Government’s provisional performance tables for Key Stage 4.

The tables, which look at four key measures, allow parents to compare the relative attainment and progress of Year 11 students across the country.

The measures are:

l Progress 8, which ranks student progress across eight core subjects, for which KEVI is sixth in the region.

l Attainment 8, which measures the achievement across these eight subjects, for which KEVI ranked 10th.

l The percentage of students achieving a grade 4 and above at GCSE maths and English. for which KEVI is fourth in the region.

l The percentage of students achieving a grade 5 and above in maths and English, for which KEVI ranked fifth.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “We are absolutely delighted that The King Edward VI School ranks in the top 10 schools across the 150 or so schools in the North East region in all these four performance measures.

“This is a superb achievement by our students and a fantastic reflection of their hard work and commitment throughout their time at the school.

“Furthermore, the expertise and support of our highly talented teaching and support staff has been absolutely central to these outstanding results.”

The sixth form at KEVI is currently taking inquiries from prospective students.

For details, visit www.sixthformkevi.the3rivers.net or email sixthformkevi@the3rivers.net

For pupils aged 13 to 16, email kevi@the3rivers.net or visit www.kevi.the3rivers.net