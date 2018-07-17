Kite ace Josh set to defend his British titles in Northumberland

An expert kite-flier from Ashington is in line to defend his British titles this weekend in his home county.

Josh Mitcheson, 20, has been the king of multi-line flying for the last three years and also landed the multi-kite crown in 2017 and 2016.

Champion kite flier Josh Mitcheson puts his handmade kite through its paces.

There have already been two rounds of the STACK (Sport Team and Competitive Kiting ) UK kite-flying championships and Josh is currently leading the field.

The northern and final rounds will take place at Druridge Bay Country Park this weekend (July 21 and 22), with flying taking place from 10am to 4pm each day.

The competition is based on various disciplines, a bit like figure skating. The fliers have to do set patterns and routines and then a ballet freestyle programme set to music.

Individuals, pairs and teams from all over the country will be taking part, using two and four-line kites for their performances.

Josh has been flying kites since he was 12 and is regularly invited to kite festivals all over the UK and Europe.

This is the second time the championships have been held in the North East in the last two years, with South Shields being the venue in 2016.

The event is free for all to attend and catering facilities are available on site.