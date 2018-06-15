Korean medal of peace for Gordon

A Whalton resident has received a further honour in recognition of his efforts during the Korean War.

Following an application, Gordon Hodgson has been awarded an Ambassador for Peace medal from the South Korean embassy.

A picture of Gordon Hodgson in Korea during the war.

He was on national service, which had included training in England and Germany, when he and others were called upon to beef up the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment.

The 85-year-old, who was married to Eva and has three sons, was stationed in the Asian country in 1952 and 1953. The Peace medal adds to the two British Army medals he received at the time.

Other countries, including the USA, UK and China, were involved in the war between North and South Korea that took place between June 1950 and July 1953.

He said: “I had read about someone receiving this medal in the paper and with the help of my sons, an application was sent off. I’m pleased to get it as it’s nice to receive recognition from the South Koreans.

“My work involved driving officers and ammunition around at night. The shelling still went on at night, so you had to take care.”

He added: “It was a static war and quite a few of the men in the regiment were killed, but you just had to get used to the situation.”

The family moved to Ogle Flatts Farm when Gordon returned and after getting married and starting the G Hodgson and Son fencing contracting business, an opportunity came up to buy a council house in Whalton in 1967 – he still lives there today.

The business is still operating today. It is run by one of his sons, Stephen.