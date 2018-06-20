Labour looks for community organiser in Northumberland

The Labour Party is looking to recruit a number of community organisers – including one in Northumberland.

The party is currently looking to fill four roles – in London, the south-west, Wales and Northumberland.

The successful applicants will earn £35,758.78 a year with an annual fixed sum allowance of £1,841 and a car allowance of £4,200 during the two-year, fixed-term contract.

They will become ‘part of a community organising task-force working with community leaders and Labour Party members to build a sustainable coalition to affect and deliver social change’.

The party’s new community-focused campaign unit was announced by leader Jeremy Corbyn in January to focus on seaside towns and other traditional heartlands where Labour believes it needs to rebuild support.

It will work with constituency Labour parties and trade unions to try to help them build alliances beyond the party and to campaign on key local issues, the BBC reported.

Mr Corbyn said: “We will empower people to campaign and win in their communities and workplaces on issues that matter to them.

“By organising more effectively with communities across the country, not only can we build support to help Labour win elections…we can make real, practical differences to people’s lives, even while in opposition.”

The new community organiser for Northumberland ‘should have the ability to work proactively with a variety of stakeholders, community groups and groups who share Labour values, knowledge of community-based campaigning and wider organising methods’, according to the job description.

‘They should also have the ability to work on own initiative with minimum supervision and to deliver work to agreed deadlines.’

Applications must be submitted by Sunday (June 24). Visit https://tinyurl.com/y8xjhw43 for more details.

Northumberland currently has four parliamentary constituencies with two held by Conseravtive MPs (Berwick and Hexham) and two by Labour MPs (Blyth Valley and Wansbeck), reflecting the fact that Labour’s stronghold is traditionally the urban south-east of the county.

The county council was previously Labour-run, but the Conservatives formed the new administration following the elections last May.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service