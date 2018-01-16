Lara celebrates a successful year with Peter Andre

Lara Ross, who manages Slimming World groups in Morpeth, was recently congratulated on helping members lose weight and change their lives by Peter Andre.

The singer and television presenter co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with Margaret Miles-Bramwell, the organisation’s founder and chairman.

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet Lara at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members in Morpeth. Throughout 2017, they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things they didn’t think were possible before losing weight.

“Meeting Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super-motivated to support even more people in Morpeth to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”