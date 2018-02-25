Last chance to enter competition inspired by Emily

Residents in Morpeth and surrounding areas have a few days left to enter a competition inspired by the memory of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison.

Some of the team behind the Emily Inspires! campaign to mark the centenary of her death five years ago have got together once again to do something for the 100th anniversary of the first time women were able to vote in a UK election in 1918.

They are organising an event in Morpeth on Saturday, March 10, from 10am to 4pm.

And the suffragette tearoom in the Town Hall will also give people of all ages the chance to vote on the best ideas submitted for improving the lives of individual applicants or their own communities.

The top five ideas will be printed on a ballot-style paper and voters will have the chance to pop into the Town Hall to democratically choose what they believe is the best one – a £50 prize will be given to the winner, with £30 and £25 for the runners-up.

Entry forms are now available around Morpeth, including at the Town Hall, Emily Davison House in Sanderson Arcade and My Pet HQ in Oldgate, where they should be returned with a £1 entry fee by 5pm next Wednesday.

On voting day, the winner will be announced by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird at around 3pm.

Penni Blythe, who was instrumental in organising the Emily Inspires! events in 2013, said: “It’s going to be a bit of fun, but with a serious side of reminding people how campaigners such as Emily fought – and in her case lost her life – to ensure women enjoyed equal voting rights with men in this country.

“What we want to do is to remind people of the importance of always voting in an election of referendum, whether that is at a national or local level.”