Last chance to have your say on two draft neighbourhood plans

Final public consultation is under way for neighbourhood plans in two Northumberland villages.

The documents for the Longhorsley and Stannington civil parishes have been submitted to the county council.

Residents in the areas, and other stakeholders, now have one more opportunity to have a say on these draft proposals before they are the subject of an independent examination.

All comments received during this consultation period will be provided to an appointed independent examiner, along with the draft plans.

Comments for Stannington and Longhorsley must be received by 4pm on Friday, February 9, and 4pm on Friday, February 16, respectively.

Engagement with a wide cross-section of the local communities, landowners and developers have led to their creation.

They address important issues raised by residents concerning the built and natural environment, local economy, housing, community well-being and other issues like flooding and transport.

Details of all the plans, accompanying documents and information about how to make comments is available at www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan

Alternatively, call the county council on 0345 6006400.