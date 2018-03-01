Latest advice on bin collections in Northumberland

Bin collections in Northumberland have been severely disrupted by snow and icy conditions and the current weather forecast means that the county council will not be collecting any further bins this week.

The county council has provided the following guidance to residents whose bin collections have been affected by the extreme winter weather.

Most general rubbish collections were completed on Monday and Tuesday this week but the county council was not able to collect yesterday, and no collections will be made today.

If your general rubbish collection was missed yesterday, put this bin out next Wednesday (March 7), and again on Wednesday, March 14. Your recycling bin will not be emptied and should be put out for collection on its next scheduled collection day of Wednesday, March 21.

If your general rubbish collection was missed today, put this bin out next Thursday (March 8) and again on Thursday, March 15. Your recycling bin will not be emptied and should be put it out for collection on its next scheduled collection day on Thursday, March 22.

The county council apologises for any inconvenience that these arrangements may cause, but it has to prioritise the collection of general rubbish so that residents do not have to wait four weeks for a collection of waste that can become unpleasant.

Recycling bins that have been missed this week should be taken back in and put out again on your next recycling bin collection day in a fortnight’s time. If you are unable to fit all of your recycling into the bin at that time, crews will take additional items. These must be contained safely in paper carrier bags, cardboard boxes or clear sacks and the waste team is issuing clear plastic sacks to council information points for affected areas. Items in black sacks won’t be taken.

All of the Household Waste Recovery Centres in Northumberland are closed today. Every effort is being made to clear the sites ready for reopening tomorrow, but this may not be possible.

Teams will make every effort to return for any commercial waste collections that have been missed during the adverse weather conditions as soon as possible.

For commercial customers who have wheeled bins, the normal policy of collecting only waste that is contained within the wheeled bin will be temporarily relaxed and excess bagged commercial waste left alongside the container will also be removed when the next collection takes place.

Refuse collection staff that are unable to safely carry out collections have been redeployed to work alongside staff on snow clearance and gritting duties on main footpath and car parks in town centres, busy urban shopping areas and other important pedestrian links.