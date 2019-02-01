League tables delight for high school after great sets of results

The new Government league tables show that Morpeth’s high school is in the country’s top 100, having achieved some of its best ever results at both GCSE and A Level last year.

The national Key Stages 4 and 5 performance data for King Edward VI School, which is part of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, includes KEVI being the top performing school in the county for its 2018 A-Level results in terms of progress.

At GCSE, it sits in the top two Northumberland schools in terms of progress and for both GCSE and A-Levels, it remains in the region’s top 10.

And the league tables, which look at four key measures to help parents compare relative attainment and progress, have revealed that among all state secondary schools with more than 100 students, KEVI was the 12th highest nationally for A-Level progress.

GCSE progress is equally impressive across the four key measures, which are as follows.

Progress 8 – ranks student progress across eight core subjects, for which KEVI is sixth in the region.

Attainment 8 – measures the achievement across these eight subjects, for which KEVI ranked 10th.

The percentage of students achieving a grade 4 and above at GCSE maths and English, for which KEVI is fourth in the region.

The percentage of students achieving a grade 5 and above in maths and English, for which KEVI ranked fifth.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “This data represents a tremendous achievement for the school and the trust. We’re thrilled at the announcement and very proud of our students.

“A huge thank-you to staff and students alike for their hard work and determination over the last academic year. We have an outstanding school community, as this performance demonstrates.”

Sixth Form at King Edward VI School is currently taking inquiries from prospective students for the next academic year. Find out more at sixthformkevi.the3rivers.net or email sixthformkevi@the3rivers.net

Or for details about courses and facilities on offer to pupils aged 13 to 16, email kevi@the3rivers.net or visit kevi.the3rivers.net