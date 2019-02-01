Life-saving equipment on church wall

Ponteland Lions Club has paid for a defibrillator to be installed on the wall of Ponteland Methodist Church.

Members have thanked the Co-op on Broadway, Darras Hall, for its contribution and Ponteland Town Council, which paid for the installation of the box.

Staff at beauty salon Behind the Scenes will monitor the defibrillator to ensure it is always in working order.

Anyone needing to use the device should phone 999 and the code to unlock the cabinet will be provided. No training is required to use the defibrillator, as it tells the user what to do.

Anyone interested in helping the Lions raise the money for defibrillators in other Ponteland locations is asked to call the organisation on 0845 8339913.

Pictured with the new defibrillator are Rev Jona Sewell and Ponteland Lions President Geoff Lisle.