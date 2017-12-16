Light up the tree to remember loved ones

The Tree of Light in Morpeth that helps good causes is once again being well-supported by business in the town.

This is the third year of the Morpeth Rotary Club initiative, which is giving people the opportunity to sponsor a light at the facility in Sanderson Arcade in memory of loved ones until December 31.

Each message is written on a card and attached to the tree.

The good causes that will benefit from the 2017 Tree of Light are Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, Cleaswell Hill School in Guide Post and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Rhona Dunn, founder of the tree, said no costs are taken from the donations that come in as a result of the sponsorship.

The businesses, including Morpeth branches, supporting the initiative this year are Sanderson Arcade, Inside Morpeth, Alan Beal, Morpeth Conservative Club, Gott Technical Services, Castle Carpets, Rickard Chartered Surveyors, Blackshaws Garage, Santander Bank, Newcastle Building Society, Leeds Building Society and Rutherford’s of Morpeth.

People can also make an online donation this year at mydonate.bt.com/charities/rotaryclubofmorpeth

