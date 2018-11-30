Lighting up the memory of our lost loved ones

Morpeth Rotary Club

As usual, Rhona Dunn, past President of Morpeth Rotary Club, has organised this year’s Tree of Light for the town.

She led a team of Rotarians to give leaflets to crowds attending the Morpeth Christmas lights switch-on. Many parents and children came along to see The Tree of Light switched on at the same time.

The project is supported by Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth Town Council, Rutherford’s and other businesses. People celebrate loved ones by writing a short message to hang on the tree and making a donation to help others at Christmas. Messages are also recorded in the Book of Celebration.

Rotarians plan to be there daily, from 11am to 1pm, throughout November and December to give help and information. Forms for names and messages can be put in an envelope with a donation and posted in the wooden box by the tree.