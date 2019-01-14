Like father, like son after Milo passes police dog firearms exam

A brave police pooch has passed a specialist course to follow in his father’s footsteps in the fight against crime.

PD Milo joined Northumbria Police as a general purpose dog in 2014 and has already had a string of great results.

The four-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd works alongside his dad, Krush, who recently went viral for balancing Mini Cheddars and sausages on the end of his nose.

But in his time at work, Krush is also a specialist firearms dog, which means he is required in some of the most dangerous situations alongside armed officers.

And Milo will now join his dad as one of the elite members of the force’s Dog Section – deployed on the frontline in a major incident – after passing a firearms course and examination at the Follingsby Park tactical firearms centre last month.

Handler PC Aaron Curry said: “Milo is a great police dog and clearly comes from a family who have the perfect characteristics for a working police dog.

“He is loyal, very intelligent and most importantly he loves to work a shift and help us keep local communities safe.

“His dad has stolen the limelight in recent weeks with his balancing ability, so I think Milo was keen to do him proud and get some recognition of his own.

“The firearms course he has now passed is not easy – only a small handful of our dogs will be obedient enough to work with our armed officers.

“Ultimately, Milo and Krush are dogs that will be deployed to a firearms situation, whether that is to support an investigation or respond to a live firearms incident.

“I made sure I saved him one of the turkey legs at Christmas as a bit of a reward. This was after I managed to stop his dad from balancing it on his nose.”

If you want to follow Milo and Krush’s progress, follow the Northumbria Police Dog Section on Twitter – @npdog section.