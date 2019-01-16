Lions dial into community recycling for good causes

Lions Club of Morpeth

The Lions Club of Morpeth has, for a number of years, included recycling initiatives for the benefit of needy people, both locally and abroad.

It started when the Lions’ project A Gift for Living enabled obsolete or unwanted foreign coinage to be collected and centrally converted into funds that support a children’s hospital in the former Yugoslavia.

Dawson and Sanderson in Morpeth, and Hays Travel in Ashington, are particularly helpful and over the years a number of large cash sacks containing the currency have left Morpeth for Lancashire, where the project is based.

Next came old spectacles, which are sent to Cirencester Lions Club for sorting and despatch to the Lions European distribution centre in France. From there, the finished spectacles are distributed to many Third World countries for the benefit of people who would otherwise be unable to purchase glasses.

There are a number of collectors in Morpeth, in particular Greens the Opticians in Bridge Street. The Lions are also grateful to Aaron Optometrists for agreeing to donate used spectacles from its clients in Ashington.

The club is now about to embark on two new initiatives involving old mobile phones, which are to be recycled and will benefit poorer people overseas, and empty computer ink cartridges.

Unwanted phones and ink cartridges can be left with Mohammad Ilyas, of PC & Phones World at 48 Bridge Street, Morpeth.

Being fairly new in Morpeth, Mohammad said: “I want to contribute to the Morpeth community and when the Lions approached me, I thought this would be a small way of helping.”

Morpeth Lions President Richard Nash recently visited the phone shop to make an initial collection of phones and to take the opportunity to thank Mohammad for his public spiritedness.

Any reader wishing to donate these items for recycling should either visit the shops or contact Lion Simon Pringle on 01670 513169.