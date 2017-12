Margaret Trewick, President of the Lions Club of Morpeth, had pleasure in presenting a cheque for £1,000 to Linda Fugill, project manager of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Club members decided to award the funds in advance of the collection at Morrisons in the town so the food bank could stock up before the Christmas rush.

This turned out to be a good move as just over £1,000 was collected.