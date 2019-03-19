Lions’ gamble on community support pays off once again

Morpeth Lions Club

Monte Carlo came to Morpeth again when the Lions Club of Morpeth, aided by Sunderland Lions Club, welcomed guests to its seventh Charity Casino Night at Riverside Lodge.

The event enabled the clubs to raise more than £750 to help meet local needs.

As well as getting ‘funny money’ to gamble with, the £20 entry charge included a prize draw and a glass of prosecco.

A very tasty pie and peas supper was included, and the evening finished with a blind auction.

Morpeth Lion President Richard Nash said: “Everyone had a great night, which was borne out by many promises to attend next year.

“The club is indebted to Riverside Lodge for agreeing to host the event and to Sunderland Lions Club, which provided its expertise and equipment.

“In addition, our thanks go to the many local businesses that provided raffle and blind auction prizes.

“Very importantly, we raised a wonderful sum to assist us in the community.”