Lions look to the past for park planting initiative

For Morpeth Lions Club, service to the community can take varied forms.

Many people recognise members wearing tabards and collecting funds on the street, more often for other organisations lacking numbers.

There are, however, numerous service activities that are not so obvious. One such relates to work in Carlisle Park, where the Lions continue to enhance the woodland bank at the William Turner Garden.

Now that the trees are becoming established, the focus is on the creation of a woodland floor, with plans to gradually introduce native and heritage species to create a colourful impact in spring.

As a first stage, Lion environmental officers Chris Offord and Les Brindley planted narcissi. Progress will be monitored and, if successful, other native species will be introduced.

Chris said: “It is important that our planting reflects the flowers that were around in the 16th century at the time of Morpeth-born botanist William Turner, the father of English botany.”

To find out more about Morpeth Lions call Simon Pringle on 01670 513169.