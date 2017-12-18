Lions’ party spreads the seasonal spirit

Morpeth Lions Club

The Meet The Lions Christmas party for senior residents of Morpeth took place at the Riverside Lodge.

Compere Harry Cone with Morpeth Lion President Margaret Trewick.

Around 160 people were treated to entertainment, bingo and tea, joined by Mayor Nic Best and Mayoress Joan Howard, who chatted with the guests and joined in carol singing.

Entertainment was supplied by Just Us, with a repertoire of tunes and carols that got guests tapping their feet or dancing, and the Lionheart Close Harmony Group, from Alnwick, had everyone singing.

Prizes were given to the oldest gentleman and ladies, who were Jack Maughan, 92, and Edith Coates and Rosalind Philipson, both 95.

Lion President Margaret Trewick thanked all those for making the afternoon such a success, in particular Ann Gray and Joy Offord for organising food, and compere Harry Cone.

Also thanked were Liz and Bill Durning for providing the room, crockery and staff, the entertainers, the Guides for serving tea, St Robert’s Church, St John Ambulance staff, the Lions partners for providing the food and McCarthy and Stone for its donation towards this event.

Coun Best said that he and Joan had thoroughly enjoyed the event.

The afternoon closed with Christmas songs. As the guests left they were presented with chocolates. Many said they were already looking forward to next year’s event.