LIONS: Supporting us in busy month

I am writing to thank the generous customers of Morrison’s Morpeth store for enabling The Lions Club of Morpeth to make a donation of £1,000 to Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

While a cheque was presented two weeks ago to enable the food bank to stock up for a Christmas rush, there was always an element of risk to club funds if the Morrison’s collection fell short.

It was, therefore, a relieved treasurer who reported a total of £1,042.45 collected over our two allotted days.

In thanking the customers, it goes without saying that this would not have been possible without the kind co-operation of the store manager and his staff so a big thank-you is due to them too.

It has been a busy month for the Lions, who additionally have bought, collected and distributed presents of toys to children who would otherwise receive little.

We have assisted Cleaswell Hill School and Marie Curie with their fund-raising efforts, and also provided afternoon tea and entertainment for many of our local residents attending Meet The Lions.

It, therefore, comes as a relief to have a bit of a break with our families over the festive period.

May I thank you and your staff for the support given over the past year. This also applies to all your readers who, in supporting us, make it possible to meet local community needs.

As president of the club, and on behalf of our members, all the very best for the coming year.

Margaret Trewick

President, The Lions Club of Morpeth