LONELINESS: Positive way to send a message

Someone recently attached a note to a tree in Tommy’s Field in Morpeth. The note highlighted the issue of a number of people who don’t talk to anyone for often weeks on end. As a result they suffer from loneliness.

It was a good place to put the note as local people, no matter how busy they are when going through the park, pause to think about the planting and floral display there, but also memories of people from the past, and conversations from the past come back.

I’d like to think that it would be hard to live in Morpeth and not talk to someone in a month, but it’s certainly not as easy as it was to have long conversations in the street.

Kevin Lowes deserved his recognition for his recent photograph of the River Wansbeck.

It is a part of Morpeth that has often been photographed, but an up-to-date photograph reminds you of the work that has taken place in the area and how it blends in.

Hopefully, a photograph taken from The Terrace car park looking towards the Middle Greens will show how everything has blended in, how the McCarthy and Stone development blends in with the work to come on the site of Goosehill school and potential future work at the Court House.

As ever with developments in the town, there will be much to talk about, whether it be over a pint or a coffee, or even in a queue when food shopping.

This year has been the warmest summer we have had since the mid 1970s, with consistent warm weather over a week or two, and with more expected to come.

So it has not been surprising to see the increased demand for mineral and spring water, leading to shortages of popular flavours in a number of major supermarket outlets.

I didn’t drink as much mineral and spring water as I do now 40 years ago, but its one example of how a change in the weather can create an increase in demand that affects the supply of a specific product.

No doubt the length of time the hot summer continues will influence the time it takes the supply of this one product to improve.

Still, there will be even worse challenges to supply mineral and spring water elsewhere in Europe as the temperature rises higher.

I was surprised that the restoration of the Carlisle Park gates wasn’t referred to Stephen Lunn.

As a skilled craftsman with an individual style, he would have turned the gates into even more of visitor attraction by respecting the skill of the original gate builders and by adding something extra.

Mr Lunn’s work would probably have cost more, but would have added to visitor numbers to Carlisle Park, which hopefully will be the subject of a redevelopment plan to tie in with the installation of the Emily Davison statue.

When Northumberland County Council issues major development proposals to the local press, there is a tendency for the visual representations of the proposals to not be very clear, which is somewhat surprising, given the range of software packages available and the level of IT skills council staff have.

You would have thought it would be straight forward to produce a map for the press that is clear, so giving a good indication of what is going on.

If a map in a newspaper is clear, it saves people making follow up queries by email to their local county councillor.

Robert Pollard

Morpeth