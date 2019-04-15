Lulu embarks on massive UK tour - where to see her and how to get tickets

Lulu still has plenty to shout about as she embarks on another mammoth tour of the UK, including Bridlington Spa on Wednesday October 16

A singer, songwriter, actress, national treasure are all labels that have been attributed to Lulu.

Still on Fire is a show packed full of hits, in which Lulu takes us on her own personal journey through her music. Supported by a 4-piece band, LED screen with carefully selected family and career defining moments.

Lulu will have you sitting, standing, dancing, singing, laughing and simply listening to an amazing story that started on 3rd November 1948.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am, Friday 18 April and available in person, via bridspa.com or by calling 01262 678258.

Tour dates:

September 29 Whitley Bay, The Playhouse

October 3 Billingham, Forum Theatre

October 5 York Barbican

October 15 Durham, Gala Theatre

October 16 Bridlington Spa